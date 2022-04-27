Holger Rune stuns Alexander Zverev at BMW Open

MUNICH (AP) — Eighteen-year-old Danish player Holger Rune has stunned top-seeded Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals of the BMW Open on Wednesday. Rune broke in Zverev’s first service game in each set to take control of the match on his way to his first career win over a player ranked in the the top 10. Zverev had lost his opening match in Munich since 2014 and is a two-time winner of the tournament. Fourth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili needed nearly two hours to beat Ilya Ivashka 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 and set up a quarterfinal meeting with seventh-seeded Miomir Kecmanovic.