Noble to retire even if West Ham makes the Champions League

LONDON (AP) — West Ham great Mark Noble will stick to his decision to retire at the end of the season even if the team qualifies for the Champions League for the first time. Noble has played for West Ham since 2004. He announced in March last year that this season would be his last with the London club. The club captain has helped West Ham reach the semifinals of the Europa League and the winner of the competition qualifies automatically for the Champions League. Noble says that wouldn’t tempt him to delay his retirement for a year.