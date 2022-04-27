Pinder hits leadoff homer in return, A’s blank Giants 1-0

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paul Blackburn and five relievers combined on a three-hitter, making Chad Pinder’s leadoff homer stand up for the Oakland Athletics in a 1-0 victory over San Francisco that ended the Giants’ five-game winning streak. Blackburn allowed three hits in five innings, lowering his ERA to 1.35. The right-hander pitched around traffic, inducing three double-play grounders in the first three innings — including a difficult 3-6-1 turn to end the third after the Giants had loaded the bases. Domingo Acevedo, Sam Moll, Zach Jackson and Kirby Snead combined for three scoreless innings. Dany Jimenez pitched the ninth and got help from instant replay for his fourth save while helping the A’s to their second shutout in three games.