Profar hits 3-run homer, Gore has 10 Ks as Padres beat Reds

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jurickson Profar hit a three-run homer, MacKenzie Gore struck out 10 over five innings and the San Diego Padres beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-5. Gore allowed a run on five hits as the Padres won for the seventh time in nine games. Eric Hosmer drove in two runs, including a leadoff homer in the eighth. San Diego will go for its second sweep of the season Thursday of the hard-luck Reds, who have lost 12 of 13 amid a rash of injuries and slumps. Cincinnati’s 3-15 record in the worst in the majors. Reds starter Vladimir Gutierrez went four innings and was charged with six runs and five hits, walking six and striking out two.