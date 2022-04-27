Stanton’s 350th career homer, three RBIs lead Yanks past O’s

By LARRY FLEISHER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton hit his 350th career homer and lifted a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the sixth inning, sending the New York Yankees over the Baltimore Orioles 5-2. Joey Gallo also homered for the second straight night, his third straight game with an RBI after going his first 14 games without one. Stanton is the seventh fastest player to 350 homers, getting there in 1,341 games. He ended a 14-game homer drought with a two-run drive off Tyler Wells four batters in. He entered his milestone at-bat with four hits in his previous 31 at-bats.