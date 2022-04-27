US to play Uruguay in June 5 World Cup warmup at Kansas City

CHICAGO (AP) — The United States will play 13th-ranked Uruguay in a June 5 soccer exhibition at Kansas City, Kansas. That completes the schedule for the first four of six planned World Cup warmups for the Americans. The No. 15 U.S. plays No. 24 Morocco on June 1 in an exhibition at Cincinnati and has a pair of matches in the CONCACAF Nations League. Those are at home against 170th-ranked Grenada on June 11 and three days later at No. 74 El Salvador. Exhibitions also are intended for Sept. 23 and 27.