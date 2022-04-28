Barcelona to play 2023-24 season away from Camp Nou

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona says it will play the 2023-24 season away from Camp Nou while Europe’s largest soccer stadium undergoes a massive overhaul. The club says Barcelona will play its games at the municipally owned Lluís Companys Stadium. Games will continue to be played at Camp Nou next season. The club wants games to return to Camp Nou in 2024-25 with attendance reduced to 50%. The club plans to finish the stadium work during the 2025-26 season.