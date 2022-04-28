Klopp signs contract extension with Liverpool through 2026

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has signed a contract extension with the Premier League club until 2026. If he sees out his latest deal, Klopp will have been at Liverpool for more than a decade after joining in October 2015. His previous deal was set to expire in 2024. Klopp has won the Champions League (2019) and Premier League (2020) in his time at Anfield, as well as the League Cup this year. This season could be his best yet at Liverpool, which is also into the final of the FA Cup, is on course to reach the Champions League final and is tussling with Manchester City for the Premier League title with five games left.