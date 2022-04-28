Monaco hunts Champions League spot, Clement still in charge

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

AP Sports Writer

Monaco is in great form at a crucial time of the season. Belgian coach Philippe Clement has seen his Riviera side win its last six French league matches to move to fourth place in the standings. The race for a spot in the Champions League is intensifying. Six points separate Monaco from Marseille in the second automatic Champions League slot behind already crowned PSG. Monaco’s next game is against Angers on Sunday, when Marseille hosts Lyon.