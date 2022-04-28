New deal to help USA Track & Field simplify abuse reporting

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

USA Track and Field has signed on to use technology that will give athletes and members an additional method to anonymously report sexual abuse and other forms of misconduct. The organization announced a deal with RealResponse on Thursday, a company that serves around 100,000 athletes in nearly 1,500 clients in pro, college, Olympic and grassroots sports organizations. USATF is one of four national governing bodies in the U.S. Olympic domain to sign on. USA Gymnastics also has a deal with RealResponse.