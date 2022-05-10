Barcelona’s Araújo exits field in ambulance after concussion

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo has been taken off the field in an ambulance after clashing heads with a teammate and collapsing. The Uruguay defender appeared to be conscious as he was put into the ambulance. The club says Araújo “has suffered a concussion and has been taken to the hospital to undergo further testing.” Araújo collapsed after clashing heads with Gavi Páez as both players went for a ball in the 61st minute against Celta Vigo at the Camp Nou Stadium. The defender seemed OK at first but went down to the ground after taking a few steps.