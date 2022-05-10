Booker scores 28, Suns rout Mavericks 110-80 for 3-2 lead

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 28 points, Deandre Ayton added 20 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-80 night to take a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference semifinals. The Suns used a huge third quarter to turn a tight game into a comfortable win. Phoenix opened up the second half on an 11-4 run for a 61-50 lead. Mavs coach Jason Kidd called for a timeout, but it did little to stop the onslaught. The Suns led 82-60 going into the fourth with Booker pouring in 12 points during the third. Dallas Luka Doncic finished with 28 points and 11 rebounds.