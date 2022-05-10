Djokovic wins opener at Italian Open with vintage scrambling

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) — Novak Djokovic has taken another step toward regaining his top form with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Aslan Karatsev in his opening match at the Italian Open. The top-ranked Djokovic showed off some vintage scrambling abilities late in the first set when he ran down one shot near the net post then sprinted back across the net to dig out a low backhand volley winner. John Isner eliminated Francisco Cerundolo 6-4, 6-3 and will next face 10-time Rome champion Rafael Nadal. American women Jessica Pegula, Lauren Davis, Madison Brengle and Amanda Anisimova also advanced.