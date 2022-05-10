Jarvis, Raanta help Carolina top Bruins for 3-2 series lead

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Rookie Seth Jarvis scored twice and Antti Raanta finished with 34 saves to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins 5-1 to take a 3-2 lead in the first-round playoff series. Defensemen Jaccob Slavin and Tony DeAngelo scored first-period goals for the Hurricanes and Vincent Trocheck added an empty-netter. The series has yet to see a team secure a road win. It wasn’t close to happening in this one with Carolina showing a much cleaner performance than their two losses in Boston. Connor Clifton scored for Boston, while Jeremy Swayman had 33 saves. The Hurricanes can clinch the series Thursday in Boston.