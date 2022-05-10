Josh Lambo sues Jags, says Meyer created hostile workplace

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL placekicker Josh Lambo has filed a lawsuit against the Jacksonville Jaguars seeking more than $3.5 million in salary and damages for emotional distress caused by former head coach Urban Meyer. The Tampa Bay Times first reported details of the lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday in the 4th Judicial Circuit Court in Duval County and claims Meyer and the Jaguars created a hostile work environment. Lambo says his performance suffered as a result of being kicked and verbally abused by Meyer. Lambo is seeking a jury trial and hopes to be awarded a judgement for back pay owed from his 2021 salary ($3.5 million) with interest as well as “compensation for any special damages sustained as emotional stress and reputational harm and litigation fees,” among other costs.