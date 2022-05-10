Skip to Content
Justin Turner hits 3 of Dodgers’ 8 doubles in rout of Bucs

By JOHN PERROTTO
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Justin Turner hit three of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ eight doubles and finished with four hits and four RBIs in an 11-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Dodgers hadn’t hit eight doubles in a game since moving to Los Angeles from Brooklyn in 1958. The franchise record is nine. Turner’s first double to deep center field capped a two-run first inning, and that was all the runs Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers bullpen needed. The first run scored on back-to-back doubles by Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner. Gonsolin allowed one hit in five shutout innings and had five strikeouts while walking four. 

