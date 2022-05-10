Skip to Content
Mystics use big 3rd quarter to get past Las Vegas 89-76

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elena Delle Donne scored 19 points, Myisha Hines-Allen had 15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and the Washington Mystics used a big third quarter to beat the Las Vegas Aces 89-76. Washington trailed by 13 points at halftime before outscoring the Aces 24-7 in the third for a 60-56 lead. The Mystics extended their advantage to 74-60 midway through the fourth. Ariel Atkins added 13 points and eight rebounds for Washington. Jackie Young scored 19 points and Kelsey Plum added 18 for Las Vegas.

