Padres manager Bob Melvin to have prostate surgery

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin says he’ll have prostate surgery and hopes he misses only part of a forthcoming road trip. Melvin says he doesn’t think he has cancer, but doctors won’t know until the surgery. Melvin was in street clothes during his pregame session with the media on Tuesday. Melvin says he’s been feeling various symptoms since the team returned from a road trip last Wednesday night. He has been bothered by what the team called a gastrointestinal issue. He was at the ballpark last Thursday night but did not manage in a 2-1 win against Miami. Bench coach Ryan Christenson will be interim manager.