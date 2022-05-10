Patrick Marleau retires after 23-year NHL career

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Marleau has announced his retirement from hockey after a 23-year career and the most games played in NHL history. Marleau made the announcement at the Shark Tank in San Jose, where he played 21 of his 23 seasons. It came almost exactly a year after he played his final game. Marleau had hoped to keep playing this season but never got a call and says he is ready to move on to the next phase of his life. Marleau retires having broken Gordie Howe’s games played record and with 566 goals and two Olympic gold medals.