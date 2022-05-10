Sheets homers, Anderson 2 RBIs, White Sox top Guardians 4-1

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Gavin Sheets homered in his second straight game, Tim Anderson had three hits and 2 RBIs and the Chicago White Sox shook off the previous night’s big collapse by beating the Cleveland Guardians 4-1. Starter Lucas Giolito went seven innings and gave up just the one run that came on a Josh Naylor homer to win his second straight start. He allowed six hits, struck out five and walked one. The White Sox won their seventh of eight games. Naylor had two hits. Cleveland starter Cal Quantrill went 6 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and 10 hits.