Tarasenko hat trick helps Blues take 3-2 series lead on Wild

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko had three goals in the third period to break open a tied game and series, and the St. Louis Blues pushed the Minnesota Wild to the edge of elimination with a 5-2 victory in Game 5. Ryan O’Reilly scored for the fourth time in the series and Brandon Saad got the tying goal late in the second period as the Blues upstaged a stellar performance by Kirill Kaprizov. The Wild star had two first-period power-play goals. He set the franchise record with seven goals in the series.