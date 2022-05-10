Twins’ Correa put on injured list prior to Astros series

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have placed shortstop Carlos Correa on the 10-day injured list. His bruised right middle finger wasn’t healing fast enough for him to face his former team. The move was made retroactive to last Friday and before the Twins began a three-game series against Houston. Correa played for the Astros for the past seven seasons. He will be eligible for reinstatement to the active roster next Monday. That means he must sit out at least six more games. The Twins also placed starting pitcher Chris Paddack on the injured list with elbow inflammation.