UEFA decides Euro 2024 opener in Munich and final in Berlin

VIENNA (AP) — The 2024 European Championship final will be at Berlin’s Olympiastadion and the opening match will be at Bayern Munich’s stadium. Matches will be played in Germany in three clusters of venues with groups only split between two of them. A northern cluster features Berlin, Hamburg and Leipzig. In the west there is Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen and Cologne. The south will see games in Frankfurt, Munich and Stuttgart. The 24-team tournament will open in Munich on June 14 and the final is in Berlin on July 14.