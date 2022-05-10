Veteran players Tsonga, Simon receive French Open wild cards

PARIS (AP) — Veteran French players Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Gilles Simon have been handed wild cards to play in the main draw at the French Open. A former Australian Open runner-up, Tsonga announced earlier this year that he will retire after the clay-court Grand Slam event. Simon said he is retiring at the end of the season after 20 years of playing professional tennis. Tsonga and Simon are both 37 and helped France win the Davis Cup in 2017. Play begins at Roland Garros on May 22.