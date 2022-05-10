White Sox’s Jiménez making quick strides from torn hamstring

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jiménez says he is making quick strides in his recovery from a torn hamstring. Jiménez says he is coming along sooner than expected. He is pain free and has been running and swinging. Jiménez was injured trying to beat out a grounder at Minnesota on April 23. The 25-year-old slugger felt it as he was running toward the base. He then stretched for the bag, stumbled and was taken from the field on a cart. Jiménez had surgery a few days later, and the White Sox said he would be out six to eight weeks.