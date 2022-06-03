7-time Pro Bowl C Alex Mack retires after 13 years in NFL

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Seven-time Pro Bowl center Alex Mack is retiring after 13 years in the NFL, leaving a major hole in the middle of the offensive line for the San Francisco 49ers. The 36-year-old Mack announced his retirement in a move the Niners had been bracing for this offseason. Mack thanked the “dedicated fan bases” in San Francisco, Atlanta and Cleveland where he spent his career, the coaches who “tolerated my stubbornness,” his teammates, his opponents and his family and friends.