Celtics were resilient in Game 1; Warriors now must respond

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — In Game 1, Boston showed its resilience. In Game 2, Golden State gets a chance to answer. Over the last two months, no teams in the NBA have shown more of a bounce-back ability than the Celtics and the Warriors. The latest example came Thursday night, when the Celtics went on a 48-18 run down the stretch to erase a 15-point deficit and win Game 1 of the NBA Finals 120-108. It was the fifth double-digit comeback by Boston in these playoffs. The only team with more is Golden State, with six such rallies this postseason.