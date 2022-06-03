Danielle Kang playing U.S. Women’s Open with tumor on spine

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — Danielle Kang revealed Friday that she played the first two rounds of the U.S. Women’s Open with a tumor on her spine. The 29-year-old Kang is the 12th-ranked player in the world. She said she learned of the diagnosis “a few weeks ago.” Kang has undergone multiple tests, but it’s not clear yet whether the tumor is malignant or benign. She had not played since April because of back pain before competing at Pine Needles. Kang was 3 over through two rounds, leaving her around the cut line. She plans to have further tests next week and doesn’t know how much playing time she will miss.