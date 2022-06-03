Izzo adds former guard Thomas Kelley to Michigan State staff

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo has added former Spartans guard Thomas Kelley to his staff as an assistant coach. Izzo announced the hiring on Friday. He replaces Dwayne Stephens, who left to take over Western Michigan’s program. Kelley was an assistant coach the previous four years at Western Michigan. The former Grand Rapids Union High School star played for the late Jud Heathcote in his final season at Michigan State during the 1994-95 season and the next four years for Izzo. Kelley began coaching in 2015 for Izzo as a graduate manager after playing overseas.