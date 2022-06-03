Lawrence takes aim at young Parsons in Cowboys’ sacks race

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is looking to boost his sacks total after watching Micah Parsons lead the club in that category last year. Lawrence says he let “a rookie show me up last year.” Parsons appreciates that Lawrence feels challenged but concedes nothing. He says if “10’s the number, I’m going for 20.” Parsons set a club first-year record with 13 sacks last season and is the reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Lawrence wants to get back to double-digit sacks after falling short the past three years.