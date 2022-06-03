North Carolina history marker honoring Jim Thorpe back up

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) — An historical marker alerting motorists that 1912 two-time Olympic gold medalist Jim Thorpe once played pro baseball in eastern North Carolina is back up more than two years after it was accidentally torn down. The state Transportation Department says the replacement marker was installed two weeks ago in downtown Rocky Mount. The marker tells passersby that Thorpe came to the city in 1909 to play for the Rocky Mount Railroaders. Thorpe, a Sac and Fox/Potawatomi citizen, was stripped of his medals for the pentathlon and decathlon after losing his amateur status based on playing baseball in North Carolina. The medals were restored about 30 years after his death.