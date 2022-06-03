Toral’s HR in 9th helps FSU beat UCLA 5-3 in Auburn Regional

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Jordan Carrion hit his first triple of the season, Alex Toral added an insurance run in the ninth with a homer and No. 3 seed Florida State beat second-seeded UCLA and 5-3 in the Seminoles’ 44th straight regional appearance. Carrion brought in two runs with his triple to give Florida State a 3-0 lead in the first game of the Auburn Regional. Toral blasted his 15th home run of the season in the ninth for a two-run lead. Florida State starter Parker Messick allowed just two earned runs in five innings while striking out four. Davis Hare earned his fourth save of the season with 1 2/3 innings of work.