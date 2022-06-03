Valencia adds more turmoil by firing coach Bordalás

MADRID (AP) — Spanish club Valencia has fired coach José Bordalás amid turmoil over the team’s leadership. The club ended Bordalás’ contract halfway through its two-year tenure. He helped the team reach the Copa del Rey final and finish ninth in the Spanish league. The firing comes a few days after Valencia removed president Anil Murthy from his post following the leak of private conversations that made the club’s leadership look bad. He talked about players, the club’s economic situation and plans for the future. A replacement to Bordalás has not been announced but Spanish media say Italian Gennaro Gattuso is the front-runner for the position.