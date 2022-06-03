What is it about French Open clay that makes for surprises?

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

PARIS (AP) — Why is the French Open more likely to produce first-time and one-time Grand Slam champions than the Australian Open, Wimbledon or the U.S. Open? Why are there so many surprising results at Roland Garros? What distinguishes its red clay from the surfaces used at the three other major tennis tournaments? The AP takes a look at the clay and the way it can affect shots and alter strategies, the way it is affected by the elements, the patience and endurance it requires and the fact that it is used far less than hard courts at tournaments on the professional circuits.