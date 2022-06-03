Will Wilson to quit as US Soccer CEO after 2 1/2 years

CHICAGO (AP) — Will Wilson is quitting as CEO of the U.S. Soccer Federation ahead of the World Cup, making the surprising decision to leave the job after just 2 1/2 years. The uncle of former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, Wilson says he will leave on Oct. 31. That’s three weeks before the American open the World Cup in Qatar against Ukraine or Wales. Now 54, Wilson started work on March 30, 2020, and took over from Dan Flynn who held the job from June 2000 until September 2019.