Yanks’ Donaldson off IL, making 1st start since Anderson ban

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Donaldson was activated from the 10-day injured list and in the lineup for the New York Yankees for the first time since being suspended by Major League Baseball for a remark to Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson. Donaldson was suspended one game for making multiple references about Jackie Robinson while talking to Anderson on May 21. Donaldson has appealed the discipline. Donaldson played the next day but has been out of the lineup since due to COVID-19 and right shoulder inflammation. He was slated to play third base and bat cleanup against the Detroit Tigers in his return.