Avalanche sign goalie Alexandar Georgiev to 3-year deal

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

The Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche have signed goaltender Alexandar Georgiev to a 3-year contract worth $10.2 million that carries an annual salary cap hit of $3.4 million. Colorado acquired Georgiev from the New York Rangers on Thursday for a third- and a fifth-round pick in the draft this year and a third-rounder in 2023. General manager Joe Sakic says the team got Georgiev to make him the starter. He was expecting to get a deal done not long after completing the trade. The Avalanche also re-signed defenseman Jacob MacDonald to a two-year contract.