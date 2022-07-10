Belgium, Iceland draw 1-1 at Women’s European Championship

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Justine Vanhaevermaet’s penalty for Belgium recovered a 1-1 draw against Iceland in their opening match at the Women’s European Championship. Iceland’s own chance to take the lead from a first-half penalty was thwarted by Berglind Björg Þorvaldsdóttir’s spot kick being saved before she headed her team in front in the 50th minute. Belgium earned its penalty when Elena Dhont was fouled by Gunnhildur Jónsdóttir. Vanhaevermaet converted from the spot in the 67th. France plays Italy later Sunday also in Group D