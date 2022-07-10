Braves acquire Canó in minor league trade for cash

By The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have acquired veteran second baseman Robinson Canó in a minor league deal for cash considerations with the San Diego Padres. Canó, 39, hit a combined .149 with one homer and four RBIs in 74 at-bats for the Padres and New York Mets this season. He has batted .333 with three homers and 20 RBIs in 96 at-bats for Triple-A El Paso since the Padres released him and re-signed him to a minor-league deal last month. The Braves are without second baseman Ozzie Albies for the next few weeks. Albies fractured his foot last month in an at-bat, and Atlanta has been relying on Orlando Arcia as his replacement.