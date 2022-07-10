Skip to Content
Moustakas reaches 200 homers, Reds finish sweep of Rays

CINCINNATI (AP) — Mike Moustakas, Tyler Stephenson and Jonathan India each hit a two-run homer in the third inning and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Tampa Bay Rays 10-5  for a three-game sweep. Moustakas connected for his 200th career homer as the Reds posted their first four-game winning streak since May 25-28. It was his first home run since May 13 and fourth of the season. The Reds opened the series with back-to-back, 10-inning wins, including Friday night’s game that ended on a balk. Cincinnati broke away early in the wrapup, scoring seven times in the third off rookie Shane Baz. Randy Arozarena, Josh Lowe and René Pinto homered for the Rays.

