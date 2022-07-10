Ohtani a 2-way All-Star again; 6 Yankees, 5 Braves, Astros

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Angels sensation Shohei Ohtani repeated as a two-way All-Star when he was picked for the AL pitching staff, two days after he was elected to start at designated hitter. Pitchers Clay Holmes, Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes made the AL team from the Yankees along with catcher Jose Trevino, giving New York six All-Stars for the first time since 2011. Defending World Series champion Atlanta and AL champion Houston have five each. Atlanta DH William Contreras and Cubs catcher Willson Contreras become the first All-Star brothers since Aaron and Bret Boone in 2003.