Orioles beat skidding Angels 9-5 for 8th straight win

By DAVID GINSBURG

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles rolled to their eighth straight victory, using successive four-run innings and three RBIs by Ramón Urías to beat the road-weary Los Angeles Angels 9-5. Baltimore fell behind 2-0 before storming back to complete a 7-0 homestand and its first four-game sweep of the Angels since 2003. The Orioles had not won eight consecutive games in a season since April 22 to May 1, 2005, though they won 12 straight in late 2015 and early 2016. Urías singled in two runs during a four-run fourth and added an RBI single in the fifth to make it 8-2.