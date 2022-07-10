Scherzer, other latest $100M contracts not on All-Star teams

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

There were 15 MLB players who signed new contracts worth $100 million or more before this season. None of them are on this year’s All-Star game rosters. Max Scherzer struck out 11 in six scoreless innings of two-hit ball in his return from an oblique injury last week. That nearly seven-week absence is why the three-time Cy Young Award winner won’t be an All-Star in his first season with the New York Mets while making a season-record $43.3 million. Freddie Freeman, Nick Castellanos and Marcus Semien were also All-Stars starters with their old teams last year, but not this year after big new contracts.