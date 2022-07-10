White Sox take advantage of error, score 2 in 8th of 4-2 win

By MATT CARLSON

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Left fielder Robbie Grossman dropped Luis Robert’s short fly with two outs in the eighth to end his record errorless streak at 440 games and set up two unearned Chicago runs that snapped a tie, lifting the White Sox to a 4-2 win over the Detroit Tigers. Robert reached second when Grossman raced in and the ball bounced off his glove and fell in. The 32-year-old outfielder hadn’t made an error since June 13, 2018, while with Minnesota, setting a major league record for a position player. After Jose Abreu was intentionally walked, pinch-hitter A.J. Pollock hit a tiebreaking two-out RBI single that got past the reach of second baseman Jonathan Schoop to score Robert from second and put Chicago ahead 3-2.