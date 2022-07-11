Pogba completes return to Juventus from Man United

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Paul Pogba will be looking to resurrect his career and bring success back to Juventus after completing his return to the storied Italian club. It is a remarkable piece of business for the Bianconeri who sold Pogba to Manchester United in 2016 for a then-world record fee of around 105 million euros ($116 million). Pogba first joined Juventus in 2012 and the Italian club paid United only 800,000 pounds (around $1 million) in compensation for a player who was then just a precocious teenager. Pogba has signed a four-year deal back at Juventus and reportedly turned down a higher salary at Paris Saint-Germain.