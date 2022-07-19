Kiki Rice, Colin Sahlman win national prep athletes of year
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Basketball player Kiki Rice and cross country runner Colin Sahlman have been named national prep athletes of the year. Rice, of Washington, D.C., led her high school to a 28-0 record while averaging 15.8 points and seven rebounds. She’s headed to UCLA in the fall. Sahlman is the first male cross country athlete to win the award. The runner from Newbury Park, California, posted the fastest 5-kilometer time in U.S. prep history and led his high school to a Division I state championship. Sahlman will run at Northern Arizona University this fall.