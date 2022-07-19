Ogwumike scores 35, Sparks hand Fever 10th straight defeat

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike scored a season-high 35 points and the Los Angeles Sparks pulled away in the second halfand handed the Indiana Fever their 10th straight loss, 86-79. Ogwumike, whose career high is 38 points, made 12 of 20 shots with two 3-pointers for Los Angeles (11-14). She missed a jumper and two free throws in the final minute. Jordin Canada scored 11. Ogwumike had 21 points in the first half to help the Sparks take a 42-40 lead into intermission. Tiffany Mitchell came off the bench to score 16 of her 22 points in the first half for Indiana (5-23).

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.