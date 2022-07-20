ACC looking for ways to boost revenue, shrink financial gap

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner Jim Phillips says the league is looking for ways to boost its revenue and shrink a rising financial gap with leagues like the Big Ten and Southeastern Conference. That growing gap is stirring uncertainty about the league’s long-term future. Speaking Wednesday at the league’s preseason football media days, Phillips says “all options are on the table” and that the league is having regular conversations with ESPN on possible ways to enhance its TV deal through 2036. The league reported record revenues and distributed $36.1 million to member schools for the 2020-21 season. But the numbers lagged behind the Big Ten and SEC, leagues that are making aggressive expansion moves for future years.

