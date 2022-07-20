Golf Hall of Fame to move back to Pinehurst at new site

The World Golf Hall of Fame is leaving Florida and returning to North Carolina. It will be part of the USGA’s campus at Pinehurst and stage two induction ceremonies during the U.S. Open weeks in 2024 and 2029. The move will involve relocating some of the artifacts that have been on display at the World Golf Hall of Fame in St. Augustine, Florida. That opened in 1998 and will close after the 25-year lease runs out next year. The USGA is building a secondary campus at Pinehurst and will manage day-to-day operations of the hall.

