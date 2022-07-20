Texas A&M’s Smith arrested on DWI, weapons, pot charges

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M receiver Ainias Smith has been arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Brazos County jail records show that Smith was arrested by Texas A&M police early Wednesday and was booked into jail. The records show he posted $8,000 bond and was released later Wednesday. A Texas A&M spokesman says Smith has been suspended from the football team per athletic department policy following his arrest. Smith was scheduled to attend SEC Media Days on Thursday in Atlanta with coach Jimbo Fisher and two other players.

